Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Decreases By 25.6%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jin Medical International stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Jin Medical International has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37.

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

