Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Decreases By 25.6%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jin Medical International Price Performance
Jin Medical International stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Jin Medical International has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
