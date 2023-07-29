Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ YOTAR opened at $0.09 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yotta Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Free Report) by 3,243.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,400 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

