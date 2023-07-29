Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Western Forest Products Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$329.42 million, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$1.68.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Western Forest Products had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of C$263.80 million for the quarter.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

