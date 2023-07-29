Steve Oetegenn Buys 100,000 Shares of Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN) Stock

Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Oetegenn bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,951.02).

Shares of LON AFRN opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £14.49 million, a P/E ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 0.43. Aferian Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 138 ($1.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.54.

Aferian Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a B2B video streaming services company worldwide. It engages in the delivery of video experiences over IP using its end-to-end solution. The company provides 24i, an end to end video streaming platform, which includes FokusOnTV and 24iQ; and amino video streaming devices, and associated operating and device management software.

