Steve Oetegenn Buys 100,000 Shares of Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN) Stock

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Aferian Plc (LON:AFRNGet Free Report) insider Steve Oetegenn bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,951.02).

Aferian Price Performance

Shares of LON AFRN opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £14.49 million, a P/E ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 0.43. Aferian Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 138 ($1.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.54.

Aferian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aferian Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a B2B video streaming services company worldwide. It engages in the delivery of video experiences over IP using its end-to-end solution. The company provides 24i, an end to end video streaming platform, which includes FokusOnTV and 24iQ; and amino video streaming devices, and associated operating and device management software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aferian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aferian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.