Otto de Bont Sells 85,714 Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Stock

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) insider Otto de Bont sold 85,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.54), for a total value of £437,141.40 ($560,509.55).

Renewi Trading Down 0.8 %

LON RWI opened at GBX 510 ($6.54) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 518.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 592.95. The company has a market capitalization of £409.28 million, a PE ratio of 728.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.49. Renewi plc has a 12 month low of GBX 479.50 ($6.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 853 ($10.94).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.80) price objective on shares of Renewi in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

