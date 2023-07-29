Insider Selling: AO World plc (LON:AO) Insider Sells 107,629 Shares of Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider Mark Higgins sold 107,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £105,476.42 ($135,243.52).

LON:AO opened at GBX 96.55 ($1.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £558.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,655.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.77. AO World plc has a 52 week low of GBX 37.22 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 51 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.67) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

