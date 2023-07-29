Ross Paterson Buys 1,104 Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Stock

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) insider Ross Paterson acquired 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,810.87).
LON:UTG opened at GBX 961.50 ($12.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 903.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 939.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Unite Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 773 ($9.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.26).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 11.80 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,707.87%.
Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It provides homes to 74,000 students across 172 properties in 25 major university cities and towns.
