Ross Paterson Buys 1,104 Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Stock

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) insider Ross Paterson acquired 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,810.87).

Unite Group Stock Performance

LON:UTG opened at GBX 961.50 ($12.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 903.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 939.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Unite Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 773 ($9.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.26).

Unite Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 11.80 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,707.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unite Group Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.10) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unite Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,105.83 ($14.18).

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It provides homes to 74,000 students across 172 properties in 25 major university cities and towns.

