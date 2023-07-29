Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Insider Buys £5,000 in Stock

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Free Report) insider David Stevenson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,411.08).

Shares of Secured Income Fund stock opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 million, a P/E ratio of 166.67 and a beta of 0.23. Secured Income Fund Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Secured Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

