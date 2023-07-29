WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, August 10th

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEDJ opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEDJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $5,378,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $208,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.