WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, August 10th

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXJS opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $55.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXJS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

