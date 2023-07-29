WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, August 10th

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DXJS opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $55.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXJS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.