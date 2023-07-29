Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Cut to C$41.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$42.00 to C$41.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$30.16 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$27.46 and a 52-week high of C$38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.41.
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
