TD Securities Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$105.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of iA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$80.84.

iA Financial stock opened at C$92.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of C$9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.78. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$67.43 and a 1 year high of C$93.90.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 9.5355304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. Also, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total value of C$201,536.54. Insiders sold a total of 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,260,418 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

