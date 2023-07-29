goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$146.57.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy stock opened at C$125.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.35. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76, a current ratio of 34.61 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy Announces Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.99 by C$0.11. goeasy had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 13.8892617 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Further Reading

