Royal Bank of Canada Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$51.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.00.

Finning International Stock Performance

TSE:FTT opened at C$45.63 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$23.46 and a 1-year high of C$45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.01. The stock has a market cap of C$6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.92 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 5.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 3.8001761 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

