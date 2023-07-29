First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.39.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM opened at C$38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.11 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.5190539 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

