CIBC Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.39.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FM stock opened at C$38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$20.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.5190539 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

