CIBC Cuts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$3.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.66.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

ECN stock opened at C$2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$639.03 million, a PE ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.29.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of C$64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.2116788 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.