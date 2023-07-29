CIBC Cuts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$3.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.66.
ECN stock opened at C$2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$639.03 million, a PE ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
