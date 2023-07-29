Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Increased to C$1,300.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1,275.00.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FFH opened at C$1,056.61 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$612.00 and a 12 month high of C$1,057.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$985.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$927.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial
In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.