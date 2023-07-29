Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPG. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.63.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$11.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.42.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.8215613 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

