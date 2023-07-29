Desjardins Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$24.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$29.99.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.3918919 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

