Barclays Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNR. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$167.21.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.0 %

CNR stock opened at C$159.91 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$144.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.