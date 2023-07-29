Desjardins Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$181.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$167.21.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$159.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$144.71 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$156.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$159.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

