Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $58,792,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,654,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.