ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of PRA opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.21 million, a PE ratio of -340.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 85.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

