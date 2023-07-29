Brokers Offer Predictions for Definity Financial Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Definity Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$907.50 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.04%.

DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.65.

Definity Financial stock opened at C$34.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.89. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.34 and a 12-month high of C$40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

