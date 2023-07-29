TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $805.39 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

TransAlta Price Performance

TAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.03. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 176.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 527,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 171,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TransAlta by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

