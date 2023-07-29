Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for 22nd Century Group, Inc. Reduced by Dawson James (NASDAQ:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Dawson James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Dawson James analyst J. Mcilree now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for 22nd Century Group’s current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for 22nd Century Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ XXII opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.15). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 92.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,195,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 169,634 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 127,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

