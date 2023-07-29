CIBC Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$18.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

CI Financial Stock Performance

TSE CIX opened at C$16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.39. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$11.85 and a 12-month high of C$18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at CI Financial

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of C$637.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.2534381 EPS for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Sarah Mary Ward purchased 6,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,140.00. 11.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CI Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

