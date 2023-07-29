Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$89.59.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE:CNQ opened at C$79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$61.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6185567 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.