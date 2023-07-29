Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Repurchase $3.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $427.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $428.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

