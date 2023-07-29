Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Buyback $400.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.16. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -360.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -346.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

