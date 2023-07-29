SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOFI opened at $9.55 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 212,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

