NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,959 shares in the company, valued at $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

