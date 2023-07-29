Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 330.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $106,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

