Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $11.43.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.25%.
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
