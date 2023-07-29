Arista Networks (ANET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ANET opened at $151.07 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.88.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.86.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,015,307.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,307.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

