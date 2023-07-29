Community Bank System (CBU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Community Bank System to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.2 %

CBU opened at $52.59 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 15.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CBU. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

