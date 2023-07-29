HUTCHMED (HCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 31st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $14.72 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
