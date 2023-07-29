HUTCHMED (HCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 31st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $14.72 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

