AerCap (AER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 232,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 87,233 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,303,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

