Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
