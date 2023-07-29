Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. On average, analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AESI opened at $19.53 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

In related news, CEO Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.