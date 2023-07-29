J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $158.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $127.80 and a 1-year high of $165.90. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 116.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 37.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

