Ryerson (RYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Ryerson has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $1.28-$1.36 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect Ryerson to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ryerson Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.76. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after acquiring an additional 228,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after buying an additional 140,107 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 790,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ryerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

