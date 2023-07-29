Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $145.64 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,277,000 after buying an additional 56,922 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 107,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,001,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

