Yum China (YUMC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 403,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Yum China by 18.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Yum China by 40.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6,239.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.