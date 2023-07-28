Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 235 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,342 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,365. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

