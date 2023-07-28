Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,342 shares of company stock worth $29,778,365. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $133.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

