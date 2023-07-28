Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Acquires 916 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,342 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,365 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

