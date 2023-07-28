Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 675,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,246,000 after buying an additional 108,778 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 19.9% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $133.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,342 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

