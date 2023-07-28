Key Financial Inc Has $686,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Key Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 675,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,246,000 after acquiring an additional 108,778 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,342 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $133.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

