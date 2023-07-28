NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Shares of NVDA opened at $459.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 239.06, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

